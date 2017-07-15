The apex court has ordered the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) to set up special teams for the probe and asked the agency’s Director to respond within two weeks. The said 66 cases involving 35 different incidents include the Malom firing, Kwakeithel firing, etc.

Terming the court judgement “historic”, human rights activist Babloo Loitongbam said, “We hope the CBI will do its duty honestly and sincerely by looking into the larger ambit of the cases so that extra judicial killings can be rooted out.”

In July last year, the top court had ruled that all incidents involving suspected use of excessive force by the army in Manipur must be investigated. The decision had come on a petition that alleged 1,528 extra-judicial killings by security forces during 1979-2012 in Manipur.

Meihoubam Rakesh, Director, Human Rights Law Network, Manipur unit said they hope that there will be trial of those security personnel involved in the fake encounters.

Neena Ningombam of Manipur-based Extra Judicial Execution Victim Families, said, “We warmly welcome the move. I hope the CBI to go through the cases properly and give justice to every one of the victims’ families as we’ve been waiting for justice so long.”

CPI Manipur State Secretary Dr M Nara said that they will pressurise the government to speed up the investigation.