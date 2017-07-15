Commander-in-Chief of the Myanmar Defence Services, Senior General U Min Aung Hliang is currently touring India and he called on Prime Minister Narendra Modi and several other ministers here today. He also called on Defence and Finance Minister Arun Jaitley, besides Army chief General Vipin Rawat.

According to official sources, the visiting Senior General briefed the Prime Minister about bilateral defence and security cooperation. The Prime Minister appreciated the close cooperation between the armed forces of India and Myanmar.

Sources said that India has reiterated the need to mount flush-out operations against the militant groups operating out of Myanmar. The meeting with the Prime Minister was also joined by NSA Ajit Doval and Foreign Secretary S Jaishankar.

Modi said Myanmar is a key pillar of India’s Act East Policy, and expressed his firm commitment to strengthen the bilateral relationship in all areas.

Senior General Hliang is on an eight-day tour of India which kicked off from Gaya last Friday. He also visited Varanasi, Ahmedabad and Vishakhapatnam.