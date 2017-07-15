



Uttar Pradesh Police swung into action and registered an FIR against unknown persons after recovery of the explosive.

The FIR was lodged under various sections of Unlawful Activities Prevention Act and IPC sections 120B (criminal conspiracy) and 121A (conspiring to wage war).

As soon as the House met this morning, Adityanath, who earlier chaired an emergency security meeting, informed that white powder was found wrapped in a paper close to the seat of the Leader of the Opposition Ram Govind Choudhary.

The explosive was found by the cleaning staff on July 12.

The quantity of the explosive was 150 grams. According to experts, 500 gm of this explosive is enough to blow up the House, the chief minister said.

After the powder was sent for FSL examination, it was found to be a dangerous plastic explosive PETN (Pentaerythritol tetranitrate), he said.

The dog squad failed to detect the explosive kept under the cushion of a seat. – PTI