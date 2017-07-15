

The official flood bulletin released by the Assam State Disaster Management Authority this evening said that three more persons lost their lives in the districts of Dhemaji, Dhubri and Nagaon, taking the death toll to 52.

The bulletin said that so far 2240 villages of 75 revenue circles of 25 districts of the State have been affected by the fury of floods and the total crop area affected is over 1,86,998 hectares. According to official records, 217 houses have been fully damaged, while, more than 14,000 houses have been partially damaged. More than 25,000 affected people are still staying in relief camps.

The Brahmaputra is still flowing above the danger mark in five places – Neamatighat, Tezpur, Guwahati, Goalpara and Dhubri, while other rivers including Desang, Dhansiri and Kushiyara are also flowing above the danger level at different points. The Kaziranga National Park is also still reeling under the fury of floods. The bulletin, quoting the DFO of KNP, said around 62 per cent of the total area is still under floodwaters. Floods also affected at least 111 anti poaching camps inside the Park so far.