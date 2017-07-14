Fake currency seized in Hailakandi

Correspondent

HAILAKANDI, July 13 - A team of Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) today recovered counterfeit notes of Rs 2,000 denomination amounting to over Rs 18 lakh from the possession of three Mizo women at Abdullapur, 20 km away from Hailakandi town today. The Mizo women, identified as Sanfantui Fanai, Giliani Fanai and Lalhakliana have been sent to the police custody. “We have intensified operations along the Assam-Mizoram border in view of the frequent sizures of fake currencies,” a highly-placed official source said while sharing information about the incident. “ The Mizo women involved in the case , have confessed that they have been engaged by a person to circulate the fake currencies in the market,” the source also added.