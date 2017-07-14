A bulletin from the District Disaster Management Authority stated that around 24,000 people are affected by floods in 19 villages under Balijana Revenue Circle and 71 villages under Lakhipur Revenue Circle. According to information, a total of 14 relief camps have been set up under the Balijana Revenue Circle covering 8,000 people, while 1,451 hectares of standing crops have been damaged by flood waters in and around the Lakhipur area.

What is more alarming is that the Brahmaputra is still flowing above the danger level at Goalpara and showing a rising trend, while the water levels of its tributaries Krishnai, Jinari and Dudhnoi have been receding gradually. Apart from one case of drowning no untoward incident has been reported till date in the district. Meanwhile, the district administration is well prepared to meet any kind of eventualities arising from flood.