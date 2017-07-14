According to police reports available with this Correspondent, under various outposts of the Dhubri Police Station (PS), eight such cases were registered until Wednesday, involving Section 468 in the Indian Penal Code. In addition, under the Bilasipara PS there were two such cases and in the Gauripur PS, Golakganj PS and Chapar PS one such case each were registered. Police informed that such activities were seen in the bordering areas of the district, where people procure such fake documents from various agencies involved in forging documents like voter ID cards, PAN cards, birth certificates, and also No Objection Certificates of various departments and land deals, along with various other certificates.

Recently, the police and Border Security Force (BSF), in a joint operation, busted a gang that was allegedly involved in producing fake voter ID cards and PAN cards. In this case, the police first arrested Sayed Ali (22) after finding fake voter identity cards and PAN cards from his shop, M/S Sayed Store, located in Gachpara village in Indo-Bangla border at Dharmasala Out Post under Dhubri Police Station. Based on Sayed’s information, police raided a known computer store of Dhubri town, M/S Computer World, in Netaji Subhas road, opposite Boro Masjid and detained the owner of the shop, Sahijul Haque. Police also seized his computer, printers and other electronic gadgets from the shop, which were used for making these fake identity cards.

It was also informed that many times fake certificates were also issued to procure original legal documents. Dhubri police, a month back, apprehended two persons from Dhubri town area who were allegedly engaged in making fake certificates and issuing PAN cards with the help of those fake certificates.

While talking to this Correspondent, Dhubri SP Longneet Terang said that issuing fake certificates is a very serious issue, particularly for a bordering area like Dhubri. He said that the department is continuously working on arresting such illegal activities that can be a huge threat to the security of the nation.