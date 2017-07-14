Later, he met the district administration officials and took stock of the flood situation. He also asked the circle officers of the district to take necessary steps to supply adequate relief materials like rice, dal, salt etc., to the flood-affected people.

The minister also suggested the Deputy Commissioner of Dhemaji to provide all necessary medical services in the flood-affected villages and directed the officers of Water Resource Department in the district to keep a vigil on the water level of Kumatia dyke.