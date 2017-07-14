A delegation of both the organisations comprising the president of the Forum, Pitaram Reang and general secretary of the Sangha, Rajendra Reang, held a meeting with Deputy Commissioner Krishna Govinda Bhuya recently.

They claimed that the tribal-dominated villages in the district, particularly in southern Hailakandi bordering Mizoram, lacked basic amenities and the people were passing their days with utmost difficulties. There is no proper road, drinking water, health and educational institution, they added. Deputy Commissioner Bhuya assured the delegation that he will soon chalk out a developmental plan after visiting the areas.