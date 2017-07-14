According to the district administration, due to the heavy rainfall from July 4 to July 10 last, a total of 79,110 people from 113 villages under three revenue circles of Tezpur, Chardwar and Nadwar have taken shelter at 42 relief camps in different areas. “To look after these flood-affected people, special teams of the Veterinary department and Health department have been deployed in those relief camps,” the statement said.

“Till date, one person died in the flood. However, the body of the victim is yet to be recovered despite search operations being carried out by the SDRF and the NDRF teams,” stated a statement issued by the district administration.

Under the Thelamara Revenue Circle, 3,665 livestock have been affected. As per the report, due to the flood and erosion, people of four villages under the Thelamara Revenue Circle have taken shelter at a relief camp at Nabil Pathar LP School.