In two revenue circles of the district, namely Southsalmara and Mankachar, about 218 revenue villages have been directly affected by the flood of river Brahmaputra. Thousands of people have been taking shelter on higher lands with their household belongings. Thousands of hectares of standing crop fields, specially ahu rice, jute, vegetables etc., have been damaged by the flood waters.

The newly-built Borairalga hospital building was eroded completely on Wednesday. The Hatirchar BOP, situated near the hospital, is also likely to be eroded by Thursday or the day after. On the other hand, there is a grave threat of a breach in the newly-built Kaliralga dyke. The Deputy Commissioner, ADC, SP and others inspected the dyke on Wednesday and engaged labourers for its immediate protection. The local people and some NGOs are also helping to protect the embankment. It is to be mentioned here that if the dyke is breached, the entire Mankachar LAC area will be severely affected by flood.

One Moklesa Khatun (3), d/o Mokaddes Ali of Radhuram Chariali under Fokirgonj PS, died on Wednesday after falling into flood waters. In another incident one Azad Ali (7), s/o Ayan Uddin of Bauskata part IV under the same Fakirganj PS, also died on Wednesday while he travelling on a raft made of banana plant. His body was recovered after three hours.