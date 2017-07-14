The team includes youngsters like Sanzow Brahma, Akash Sengupta, Hrishikesh Tamuli, Rahul Singh and the team is being led by wicket keeper batsman Wasiqur Rahman.

This is counted as an exposure tour for the State cricketers prior to the Ranji Trophy season.

Squad: Wasiqur Rahman (capt & wk), Hrishikesh Tamuli, Sanzow Brahma, Mrinmoy Dutta, Akash Sengupta, Jitumoni Kalita, Rahul Singh, Arup Das, Krishna Das, Pallav Kr Das, Rishav Das, Tarjinder Singh, Sarupam Purkayastha, Pritam Debnath, Sibsankar Roy, Abu Nechim Ahmed. Chief coach: Sunil Joshi, coach-cum-manager: Subhrajit Saikia, physio: Dr Koustob Bharadwaj.