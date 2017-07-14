On the second day of the meet at the Deshabhakta Tarun Ram Phookan Indoor Stadium in the RG Baruah Sports Complex here today, three Assam boxers won their respective first round bouts while three others failed to make it through.

Harikesh Yadav defeated Malsawmplunga of Mizoram in the 60-63kg Light Welterweight category while Diganta Rabha floored John Tagru of Arunachal Pradesh in the 54-57kg Featherweight category.

Himanshu Thapa was the third Assam boxer to win today who beat Aryan Vaghola of Gujarat in 46-48kg Light Flyweight group.

On the other hand, Om Bahadur Pradhan was beaten by Nanao Singh of Manipur in the 48-50kg Flyweight category while Meghalaya boxer Rishanlang defeated Dehsara Boro. Dipankar Kachari was the other Assam boxer to go down today who was beaten by MJ Sai Swaroop of SSCB in the 44-46kg Fin weight group.