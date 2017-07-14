

The reigning WBO Asia Pacific super middleweight champion will square off against Maimaitiali, the WBO oriental super middleweight title-holder, in a winner-takes-all fight on August 5 in Mumbai.

Vijender has not competed since successfully defending his title against Francis Cheka in December last year. So, his first bout of the year would be coming when more than half the year is already over but the 31-year-old doesn’t mind the gap.

“It’s not in my hands. Somehow, things didn’t work out. I was supposed to compete in April but then my rival got injured. Maimaitiali challenged me for a May contest but backed out for his own reasons. He came back to challenge and so I am fighting on August 5,” Vijender told PTI from Manchester where he is training with his long-time trainer Lee Beard. – PTI