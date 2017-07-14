|
Sandhu in last eight of Victorian Open squash
CHENNAI, July 13: India’s Harinder Pal Sandhu got the better of Syed Azlan Amjed 11-5, 11-7, 11-7 to storm into the last eight of the Victorian Open squash tournament, a PSA World Tour event, in Melbourne today.
Fresh from his success in the South Australian Open in Adelaide a few days ago, Sandhu had no trouble in overcoming Amjed in straight games, a SRFI press note here said.
Late last night Sandhu, seeded four, had stopped qualifier Jacob Ford of Australia 11-7, 11-1, 11-8. – PTI