The NGOs, Civil Society Women’s Organisation and others have submitted a memorandum to Speaker Abu Taher Mondal in this regard.

Dorphang is lodged in Nongpoh jail. He is accused of raping a minor and has been booked under POCSO Act. However, his name features as member in two Committees of Meghalaya Assembly – Privileges Committee and Committee on Subordinate Legislations.

Stating that nomination of Dorphang in these two Committees is an affront to the spirit of the POSCO Act, the NGOs said, such “insensitive and ill-conceived decisions” by public representatives “promote a culture of vigilantism.”

“Such decisions by public representatives who are sworn to uphold constitutional guarantees of safety and security of all citizens, particularly women and children, leads to a loss of faith in the system.”

The NGOs said that the “nomination of a child rape accused” to the House Committee sends out the message that offenders and perpetrators will be accommodated and further promote such heinous crime.

“This is not only demoralising for women and children, who have been victims of sexual crimes, but it is also an insult to all women and children in the State,” the NGOs said. The NGOs, therefore, urged the Speaker to immediately remove Dorphang from the two committees.