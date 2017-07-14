The National Highway (NH-9) and the railways have been blockaded by IPFT demanding creation of Twipraland since Monday by halting movement of vehicles and trains.

“The people are the worst sufferers of the road and railway blockade resorted to by IPFT supporters demanding a separate State. It is very unfortunate that both the State Government and the Centre have turned a blind eye on the ordeal of common people”, PCC president Birajit Sinha said.

“The movement by IPFT is no longer a peaceful demonstration and yesterday’s incident of nude demonstration near Khamtingbari is totally shameless”, he said at a press conference at Congress Bhavan. Sinha continued, “If the Centre and the State Government don’t take proper measures to clear the communication system of the State by next 24 hours, the Congress will launch a massive agitational programme”, he threatened. Sinha said the Congress is totally against creation of a new State by curving out areas under Tripura Tribal Areas Autonomous District Council from the State.