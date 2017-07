Tremor rocks Manipur

Correspondent

IMPHAL, July 13 - An earthquake with a magnitude of 4.8 on the Richter Scale rocked Manipur and other Northeastern States on Thursday, according to Seismological Observatory of Department of Earth Science, Manipur University. The quake occurred at 10.33 am at a depth of 85 km below the ground and the epicentre was located at eastern bank of Chindwin river which is about 137 km away from Imphal. There is, however, no report of any loss of life or property.