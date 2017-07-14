Correspondent
ITANAGAR, July 13 - Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday sanctioned ex-gratia payment of Rs 2 lakh each to the next of kin of the persons deceased and Rs 50,000 each to those seriously injured in the landslide in Laptap village under Papum Pare district of Arunachal Pradesh on July 11.
The Prime Minister had on Wednesday spoken to Arunachal Chief Minister Pema Khandu and expressed his deep sorrow over the loss of 14 lives in the Laptap landslide.
The ex-gratia payments would be provided from the PM’s National Relief Fund (PMNRF), according to a communiqué from PK Bali, Under Secretary to Govt of India.