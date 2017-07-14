Accompanied by Coutinho, she filed the application for registration of marriage under Hindu Marriage Act last evening, Sub-Registrar of Kodaikanal Rajesh said.

The official said permission could not be given for the inter-religion marriage immediately under the Hindu Marriage Act and it could be registered only under the Special Marriage Act, by giving a notice period of 30 days to receive objections, if any.

Sharmila moved to this hill town with Coutinho following her poll debacle in the Manipur Assembly elections in March and her party ‘People’s Resurgence and Justice Alliance’ suffered a rout.

The 44-year-old shot to fame after she launched her fast-unto-death on November 4, 2000, demanding the withdrawal of the Armed Forces (Special Powers) Act, 1958 from Manipur. – PTI