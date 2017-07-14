



The nude protest was a part of the IPFT called National Highway and railway blockade on the third day with the State virtually cut off from the rest of the country.

After receiving the information, District Magistrate West Tripura Dr Milind Ramteke and SP, West Tripura rushed to the spot to stop the nude protest.

A group of 14 IPFT supporters staged a nude protest at Champaknagar Gate, foothill of Barmura hill ranges at around 8 am but it did not last long, said the DM after visiting the place.

“I called their leaders to the spot and told them that the nude protest was highly objectionable. After a brief meeting, the IPFT leaders took them back”, he said. “The blockade continues on the National Highway and railway but the situation is under control amidst tight security”, the SP, who is camping at Khamtingbari, said.

Meanwhile, the IPFT has sought Governor Tathagata Roy’s intervention to find a long lasting solution to the problems of the indigenous people in Tripura. IPFT general secretary Mevar Kumar Jamataia accompanied by Buddu Debbarma called on the Governor at Raj Bhavan on Tuesday night and submitted a memorandum to him.

In the memorandum, IPFT general secretary Jamatia said the party had submitted a memorandum to Prime Minister pressing for creation of Twipraland. “MoS attached to Prime Minister’s Office (PMO) Dr Jitendra Singh had a meeting with the party leaders on the issue in Delhi on May 17 last. In the meeting, we urged the MoS to take an initiative for arranging bi-partite/tri-partite dialogue as early as possible for consideration of our demand”, the memorandum said.

The IPFT claimed that leaders of National Federation for New States (NFNS), PMO and Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) are keeping a close eye on the ongoing movement for Twipraland.