Death of APSC Dy Secy condoled



GUWAHATI, July 13 - A condolence meeting was held today under the chairmanship of Dr Anupam Kumar Roy, APSC chairman in-charge, in the presence of members, officers and staff of the Assam Public Service Commission (APSC) on the demise of Hareswar Das, Deputy Secretary of APSC. In a resolution, the APSC chairman in-charge, members and staff “expressed their deep sense of shock and sorrow at the untimely demise of Hareswar Das on July 13, 2017 at 4.15 am and conveyed their heartfelt sympathy to the bereaved family members,” a press release stated.