RG Baruah death anniversary

STAFF Reporter

GUWAHATI, July 13 - The 40th death anniversary of Singhapurush Radha Govinda Baruah will be observed on July 15. On the occasion, the RG Baruah Smriti Rakhya Committee will organise a tribute programme in fond memory of the architect of modern Assam at Dighalipukhuripar from 8 am onwards. The committee has requested the admirers of RG Baruah to join the programme.