APCC team for flood-hit Majuli, Lakhimpur

STAFF Reporter

GUWAHATI, July 13 - A delegation of the Assam Pradesh Congress Committee (APCC), led by its general secretary Mukul Sarma, left for Majuli and Lakhimpur districts to distribute relief materials among the flood-affected people of the two districts. An APCC press release received here today stated that the other members of the delegation comprise APCC secretaries Ramanna Barua, Partha Pratim Das and Ankur Raj Gogoi.