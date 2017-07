NF Rly-HPCL officers’ meet

Staff Reporter

GUWAHATI, July 13 - A meeting between senior officials of the NF Railway and Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Limited (HPCL) was held here earlier this week to discuss various joint development-related issues. Rajen Gohain, Minister of State for Railways, was present on the occasion. The HPCL team was led by Sukumar Nandy, National Head of LPG Operations. Chahatey Ram, General Manager of NF Railway, along with other senior officials, represented the railways.