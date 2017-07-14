Dipak Chakravarty, president, NRL EXOCON welcomed the assembled guests. Dr Bhupati Kumar Das, who is closely associated with both industry and academia, gave an introductory speech contextually linked to the theme ‘Greening Assam’.

The well-attended conference was addressed by Dr Amarjyoti Choudhury, a distinguished educationist and litterateur as the chief guest with his thoughts on protecting the fragile eco-system. Guest of honour Pradyut Kumar Goswami, ex-vice chancellor of the Assam Science & Technology University, shared his experiences on nurturing different species of plants and foliage.

P Padmanabhan, Managing Director, NRL and chief patron of NRL EXOCON provided valuable insights into the role of individuals and society to protect and preserve Nature’s bounty to mankind.

This was followed by a detailed presentation by Rupam Sarma, Senior Manager (Technical Services), NRL on green initiatives of the company. Rituraj Phukan, a young conservationist who is associated with the Al Gore Foundation gave a presentation on ecology and environment with global perspectives.

Noted wildlife conservationist Purnima Devi Barman who has won prestigious international awards for her relentless efforts and campaigns for conservation of the greater adjutant stork, was felicitated.

A day ahead of the conference, members of NRL EXOCON and their families planted saplings of bokul, neem, nahar and krishnasura on a vacant plot of government land near the PHE water tank at Janata Bhawan here.