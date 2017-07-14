The 12-member team from Odisha is being trained by the qualified trainers of the Guwahati-based NDRF battalion. Earlier also, the 1st battalion has imparted training on communication technology and equipment to teams from Tamil Nadu and Odisha.

In addition with training provided in handling HF (High Frequency), VHF (Very High Frequency) and UHF (Ultra High Frequency) sets, the unit personnel are also participating to get licences in Amateur or Ham radio. They will also be provided training on installation and operation of various modern communication systems like V-Sat, Inmarsat, Electronic Exchange and VOIP (Voice over Internet Protocol) telephones.

The training that started on May 29, will continue till July 29.

When disaster strikes, terrestrial communication system collapses and cellular networks are immediately overloaded or destroyed, as experienced in previous disasters in Odisha, Srinagar and Uttarakhand. At that point of time, information of stranded persons and managing rescuers for search and rescue works, communication with them is a must to mitigate the risk in disaster situation. Especially in North East region, the problem of communication is very high due to hilly area.

NDRF sources said the battalion deployed in Guwahati is equipped with complete HF, VHF and UHF communication sets for deployment in any type of disaster. “In the wake of a disaster, this is the only communication system, which has the highest reliability to connect with even remote areas. In the aftermath of a disaster, time counts and efficient communication at all levels decides the success of all efforts,” sources said.