The proposed complex will be set up at Betkuchi in the city and it is expected that the project will significantly create open spaces for other projects at the existing sites of the directorates apart from ensuring efficient and time effective administrative mechanism.

Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal who is also the Chairman of AIFA accorded approval to the project at the meeting and directed the PWD department to prepare a detail project report so that the project takes off at the earliest. Noteworthy that AIFA is an agency formed by the Government of Assam with a mandate to support infrastructural development activities.

The 7th Executive Committee meeting saw wide range of issues being discussed related to infrastructure development and considering the financial strength of AIFA, it was decided to promote innovative ideas amongst Government departments apart from taking up several other projects.

The meeting also decided to call for projects from all Government departments which would add value to the State's growth potential. Each department could submit five such projects related to infrastructure and the best projects amongst them would be taken up for construction with AIFA fund.

The issue of enhancement of installed capacity of Myntriang Small Hydro-Electric Project from existing 9 MW to 13.5 MW was also discussed in the meeting. Keeping in view the potential of the project which can contribute to improve the power scenario of the State, the EC also approved the same.

Construction of Tinsukia Medical College, Integrated Office Complex at Majuli, Working Women's Hostel at Silchar, Jorhat, Dibrugarh, Tezpur etc., Tourism centre at Hajo, Housing Project for the State Police are some of the other decisions of the Executive Committee of AIFA today.

Finance Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, CM's Legal Adviser Santanu Bharali, Chief Secretary VK Pipersenia and several other senior officers of the State Government were present in the meeting.