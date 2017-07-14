

A woman wading through knee-deep flood waters, with utensils and firewood, towards a highland at Buraburi, in Mayong on Wednesday. – UB Photos

In a statement here today, the GUTA said the devastating floods and allied problems have led to the loss of lives and property and also of wildlife and biodiversity.

Floods happen to be not only a regular phenomenon in the State, but the situation is worsening over time. Considering the magnitude of the problem, preparedness to face the situation did not seem to be adequate, the GUTA added.

Every year, water released from a few dams across the border aggravates the flood situation to unmanageable proportions. It is expected that the flood victims in every nook and corner of the State get equal and speedy relief and rehabilitation support so that life returns to normalcy at the earliest, it said.

The GU teachers’ body also discussed the recent media reports on the review of the school-wise performance in the HSLC examination held at the SEBA office and expressed its grave concern and displeasure with the manner in which the State Education Minister dealt with such a serious problem.

Although the quality of the teachers and their efforts go a long way in the retention of students in schools and the success rate of students in examination, there is an array of deficiencies in the State’s education sector, which is often aggravated by factors such as socio-economic condition of the students, availability and affordability of textbooks, lacunae in the system of evaluation, etc.

The causes of poor performance of the schools need to be identified and remedial measures initiated. Both the students and the teachers should be empowered and nurtured, it pointed out.

Education Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, who is the custodian of the education sector, particularly of the public education system, preferred to reprimand the teachers in public, using uncouth, unsavoury words and actions instead of probing the root causes of the problem and addressing the diverse factors leading to the deterioration of the standard of government schools.

This has set a very bad precedent and will leave a lasting adverse impact on society, particularly on the student community.

While the GUTA supports proper reforms and monitoring of the education sector, the way in which the Education Minister is dealing with the issue is not acceptable, the GUTA said and urged him to come up with a proper policy to revive the State’s public education system and in no case allow privatisation of the system, which would deny underprivileged children access and right to education, added the teachers’ body.