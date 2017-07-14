



A bench of Justice Ranjan Gogoi and Justice Rohinton Fali Nariman said the Supreme Court did not appreciate any other authority intervening in the NRC preparation process, when the court itself was monitoring it.

“We don’t appreciate any other authority intervening in the matter of preparation and publication of the draft NRC, when this court has been monitoring the process,” the bench said.

“We have a statement of the Assam Chief Minister that he has revised the date (for the preparation of NRC in Assam) to December 31. When the Supreme Court is monitoring, how can another agency intervene?” Justice Gogoi asked.

“We have spent time, money and energy. It is not fair to this court,” Justice Gogoi said.

The NRC is meant to identify original residents of Assam to check illegal migration.

“Last time you had told us that you will do it by March 2018. It is good that you are doing it. But we have an on-record statement of Chief Minister of Assam that the draft NRC will be published in December 2017. Let him supervise then. We will wash off our hands,” the bench remarked.

The apex court had earlier asked for preparation of NRC to keep a check on illegal migration from Bangladesh.

Having expressed its displeasure, the court, in its order, said, “Be that as it may, we now understand that the draft NRC would be ready by December 31, 2017. Accordingly, all budgetary allocations are approved ...”

The court said that in the event of any difficulty, the State Coordinator Prateek Hajela would be appraising the court of the same.

Solicitor General Ranjit Kumar today informed the court that the Madhukar Gupta Committee, for strengthening border protection and addressing the vulnerability in fencing along the Indo-Pakistan border, has cited personal reasons for his inability to be a part of the committee for border fencing along the Indo-Bangla border. Madhukar Gupta is a former Union Home Secretary.

While making it clear that the person who would replace Gupta should not be associated with the government and should rather be a “public spirited” person, the court asked the Solicitor General and others to suggest some names within a week’s time.