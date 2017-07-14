|
Flood death toll rises to 49
STAFF Reporter
GUWAHATI, July 13 - Flood has spread to more areas of the State making 17,43,119 people in 2,450 villages and localities of 26 districts reel under floodwaters. The flood-related death toll has also shot up to 49, with the report of five new cases of death received today. Altogether 1, 11,542 flood-hit people are taking shelter in 276 relief camps in various districts, said the official flood bulletin here this evening.
At a relief camp in Lakhimpur
According to the bulletin, during the current wave of flood, 10,716 marooned people were evacuated till today afternoon by the NDRF, SDRF, revenue circle authorities and the local people in 17 districts of the State. The current wave of flood has affected a total crop area of 1, 81, 177.28 hectares, while it has affected 5,32,539 big domesticated animals, 3,28,970 small domesticated animals and 5,49,459 poultry.