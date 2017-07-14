Flood death toll rises to 49

STAFF Reporter



At a relief camp in Lakhimpur At a relief camp in Lakhimpur According to the bulletin, during the current wave of flood, 10,716 marooned people were evacuated till today afternoon by the NDRF, SDRF, revenue circle authorities and the local people in 17 districts of the State. The current wave of flood has affected a total crop area of 1, 81, 177.28 hectares, while it has affected 5,32,539 big domesticated animals, 3,28,970 small domesticated animals and 5,49,459 poultry.