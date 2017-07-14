



Dr Singh, chairing a review meeting, said the Central Government is committed to providing all kinds of support to the state governments in rescue and relief operations. The Ministry of DoNER and PMO are closely coordinating with the team led by Union Minister of State for Home Kiren Rijiju to assess the situation in Assam and Arunachal Pradesh, he said.

Dr Singh said the damage caused by rainfall has been unprecedented and a total of 58 districts have been affected by floods and landslides in Arunachal Pradesh, Assam and Manipur. Around 80 lives have been lost, he said. The damage caused by the floods, however, has been contained to a large extent by the state governments and Central teams.

Dr Singh said space technology experts from ISRO have been roped in for carrying out an assessment of the flood damage in the Northeast. He also suggested that essential items like staple food and baby food be made available for the affected people.