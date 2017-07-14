The five accused physicians – Dr Bharati Baruah, Dr Atul Saikia, Dr Anjali Goswami,

Dr Ratna Basumatary, Dr Udayan Bordoloi – and accountants Dipen Sarma and Jadab Tamuli allegedly misappropriated a government fund amounting to Rs 66 lakh allotted for buying food for patients during the period from 2010 to 2014. After the scandal came to light, the State Health Department directed the Sonitpur Joint Director of Health Dr Juri Bhattacharya to lodge a complaint with the police, based on which an FIR was filed on June 30 at the Tezpur Police Station.

Meanwhile, sensing legal trouble, the five physicians and the two accountants approached the Tezpur court seeking anticipatory bail. However, after a thorough examination, the sessions judge rejected their plea. The accused physicians have since been absconding.

In another development, three doctors, including the Principal of the Tezpur Medical College, were suspended and 10 other physicians of the college were served showcause notices by the Health Department for dereliction of duty. The suspended Principal and the three doctors are Dr Madhurjya Kumar Thakur, Dr Apurba Nath, Dr Satyendra Das and Dr Suranjana Chaliha Hazarika, while the doctors who were served showcause notices are Dr Dhurjati Das, Dr Darsana Bora, Dr Jahnabi Baruah, Dr Susanta Kumar Bordoloi, Dr Ritu Saloi, Dr Malabika Devi, Dr Manjusree Chakrabarty and Dr Rasmirekha Bardoloi.

Meanwhile, the department has appointed senior professor Dr Rajendra Kumar Kalita as the Principal of the medical college with immediate effect. The department has also issued a pay-cut order against 66 doctors on the charges of negligence to duty as well as irregularity.