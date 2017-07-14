

Union Minister of State for Home Kiren Rijiju interacting with flood victims at Bogoleejan, Lakhimpur, on Thursday.

Rijiju, accompanied by State Water Resources Minister Keshav Mahanta, Lakhimpur MP Pradan Baruah, Minister Naba Kumar Doley and local MLA Utpal Dutta, today visited the breached portion of the Ranganadi dyke in Bogoleejan in North Lakhimpur. Earlier, he held discussions with the Lakhimpur district administration officials and interacted with media persons on the issue of flood control measures in the district.

The floodwaters began receding in many areas in the district since yesterday, but North Lakhimpur remained without power supply for the last four days since the connectivity was snapped by a storm on Monday evening.

The district has been hit the hardest by floods this year. Over three lakh people have been marooned by floodwaters in Lakhimpur alone.

Dhemaji Correspondent adds: Rijiju also took stock of the flood situation in Dhemaji district today. The minister arrived at Dhemaji along with a team of officials by a helicopter this afternoon and went on to have discussion with the Deputy Commissioner of Dhemaji, RA Korati, and other officials. Korati gave him the details about the flood situation in the district.

The Minister assured that the Centre was ready to assist the flood-hit people and finance aid has been already released. He revealed that Rs 500 crore has already been in deposit with the Revenue Department and the State Disaster Management Authority.

He also informed that a team of ministers will visit Dhemaji within a month to take stock of the flood damage. He stressed proper distribution of relief among the flood-hit people. He instructed the officials to remain alert round-the-clock to assist the flood-affected people.

PTI adds: Rijiju today undertook an aerial survey of several flood-hit areas in the State. He was accompanied by the officials of the National Disaster Response Force, NITI Aayog and National Disaster Management Authority. Rijiju also visited deluge-ravaged Pasnoi Baolidan village in Lakhimpur.

Rijiju asked the district administration officials to expedite the relief operation as there has been no rain in the last two days.