Rio, a former Chief Minister and NPF member, on Thursday said the current government's working style was the sole reason behind legislators losing trust in Liezietsu and his government.

"Certainly, the working style of the current government is not being liked by the people and legislators in the state. If such a situation arises then there will be need for a change," Rio told IANS.

Asked if people were losing faith in the NPF, Rio said: "Yes, looking at the circumstances, it's clearly visible".

The rebellion within the party erupted when legislators accused Liezietsu of indulging in "nepotism" by appointing his son Khriehu Liezietsu as his advisor with cabinet status and pay.

Of the 47 NPF legislators, 35 have signed a "letter of support" wanting Liezietsu's predecessor T.R. Zeliang to take over as the Chief Minister again.

Liezietsu, who is also the NPF President, was sworn in as the Chief Minister on February 22 after Zeliang's resignation following violent protests by tribal groups who opposed the latter's move of holding civic polls with 33 per cent reservation for women.

Acharya has asked the Chief Minister to prove his majority in the state assembly by July 15.