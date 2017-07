SC orders CBI probe into Manipur fake gunbattles



NEW DELHI, July 14 (IANS): The Supreme Court on Friday asked the Central Bureau of Investigation to probe the over 60 cases of alleged fake shootouts by the security forces in Manipur. The CBI has to file its report in January 2018. Handing over the investigation to the CBI, a bench headed by Justice Madan B. Lokur asked its director to constitute a team within two weeks to investigate the encounters.