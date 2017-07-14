As unrest simmered, internet services remained suspended for the 27th day.

The RPF office in Kurseong and a police outpost in Sukhiapokhri were set afire in the early hours of the morning while the State-run library in Mirik subdivision was reduced to ashes by pro-Gorkhaland supporters last night, a police official said.

The Army continues to be deployed in Darjeeling, Kalimpong and Sonada.

The Gorkhaland Movement Coordination Committee (GMCC) decided to postpone its fast-unto-death programme from July 15 due to the upcoming presidential elections.

"We have decided to postpone the programme of fast-unto- death as presidential elections are nearby. We'll take a call on it at our next all-party meeting on July 18," a GMCC member told PTI.

The 30-member GMCC represents all hill-based parties, including the GJM, the GNLF and the JAP.