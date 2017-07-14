DARJEELING (WB), July 14 (PTI): A Railway Protection Force (RPF) office, a police outpost and a State-run library were set on fire in the Darjeeling hills as the indefinite strike demanding a separate State entered its 30th day today, police said.
As unrest simmered, internet services remained suspended for the 27th day.
The RPF office in Kurseong and a police outpost in Sukhiapokhri were set afire in the early hours of the morning while the State-run library in Mirik subdivision was reduced to ashes by pro-Gorkhaland supporters last night, a police official said.
The Army continues to be deployed in Darjeeling, Kalimpong and Sonada.
The Gorkhaland Movement Coordination Committee (GMCC) decided to postpone its fast-unto-death programme from July 15 due to the upcoming presidential elections.
"We have decided to postpone the programme of fast-unto- death as presidential elections are nearby. We'll take a call on it at our next all-party meeting on July 18," a GMCC member told PTI.
The 30-member GMCC represents all hill-based parties, including the GJM, the GNLF and the JAP.