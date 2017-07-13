In both the IPR camps, officials of the said district offices of Sericulture and Handloom and Textiles were present along with the Superintendent and Demonstrators of their respective block offices.

The team from PIC consisted of Debasish Dutta, Scientist-B, Dipamani Baishya, Project Scientist, Dibyakanta, Project Scientist, Aryabhatta Science Centre (ASC)-ASTEC and H Ballab DC of Science and Technology Division, ASTEC.

Pradeep Kumar Bharali, District Coordinator of ASC, Dibrugarh, Ashraf Ali, Block Coordinator, Tingkhong Block and Sanjay Borgohain, Block Coordinator, Khowang Block were also present in the IPR camps and had supported in organising the same.

The IPR camp at Tingkhong Block was organised at the Community Hall, Tingkhong VGR with a total of 125 participants whereas the IPR camp at Khowang Block was held at Naharani Muga Reeling Unit, Naharani, with a total of 90 participants.

In both the IPR camps, the target participants were Muga Silk cultivators of the area, who were sensitised on the matters of Geographical Indication (GI) and authorised users of the GI with special emphasis on the registered GI No.55and 384- Muga Silk of Assam.

In both the IPR camps, Debasish Dutta and Dipamani Baishya presented interactive sessions on Geographical Indications and authorised user registration respectively, whereas Dipak Saikia, Inspector of Handloom and Textiles, Dibrugarh, spoke on the benefits of the GI and authorised users registration.

In the Khowang IPR camp, Ranjeet Deka, Assistant Director, Handloom and Textiles, Dibrugarh and A K Hazarika, Assistant Director, Sericulture, Dibrugarh presided over and also interacted with the participants.