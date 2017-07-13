Fake currency seized

ANN Service

PATACHARKUCHI, July 12 - In a swift operation, police seized counterfeit notes of Rs 2,000 and Rs 500 to over Rs 3.40 lakh and arrested three persons in this connection at saderi Nityananda under Patacharkuchi police station. In a joint operation led by SDPO Bajali A Natarajan, Biren Kalita In-Charge of Patacharkuchi police station and P Biswas of Pathsala outpost seized the counterfeit notes. The arrested persons are- Jitumani Das of Ganeshguri, Guwahati, Chittaranjan Kalita, Nityananda (Kaharpara) and Parameswar Kalita of Anandapur, Barama.