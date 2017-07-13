The protesters shouted slogans against the PWD department demanding immediate repair of the road considering the gravity of the situation. They also shouted slogans against the Chief Minister, PWD Minister and MLAs for their inaction . However, the protesters withdrew their agitation following assurance from the representatives of the district administration to address their grievances at the earliest. Later, a delegation led by president of the organisation Bhabesh Kakati met the visiting Governor of Assam at the Mangaldai Circuit House and submitted a memorandum.

In the memorandum they demanded early improvement of the NH-15 stretch in the district and upgrade it to four-lane for better communication. “As the road is said to be the lifeline for the people of Assam and Arunachal Pradesh, the State Government should repair the dilapidated stretch,” the delegation said in the memorandum. “The Central Government has accorded priority to the NH sector in order to provide better communication to the people of the country. Moreover, several new schemes have already been announced by the Prime Minister . But surprisingly enough, our State Government has turned a blind eye,” the protesters alleged.

It may be mentioned here that PWD Minister Parimal Shuklabaidya along with higher PWD officials visited the district on May 5 last and admitted the poor state of the NH-15 and assured all possible steps for repair of the road within two months . But, apart from some minor repairing in and around the Mangaldai town, the majority of the road has been left unattended even after expiry of the time frame he assured.