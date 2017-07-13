Visiting the erosion-hit areas with Water Resources Minister Keshab Mahanta, Sonowal directed the department to take immediate steps to contain erosion. MLAs Ramakanta Deuri and Pijush Hazarika, along with senior officers were present during the Chief Minister’s visit to Lahorighat.

Later, Sonowal convened a high-level meeting at the Morigaon Circuit House and reviewed the situation emanating from flood and erosion in the district. He directed the district administration to monitor the situation constantly to tackle any untoward situation and asked the APDCL to see that no casualty take place due to electrocution during flood and asked it to regularly check the electric wires.