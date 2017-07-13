More than 4,000 people and 10,000 animals and livestock have been affected in the current flood with all the major tributaries of the Brahmaputra – Janjhi, Dikhow, Dehing, Mitong, Darika and Disung – are flowing over the danger marks.

Villages affected so far are: Garbhoga, Chenimora, Loraputa, Tanti pathar,Garkush, Guwal Gayan, Abhoipuria, Telial, Belimukhia, Ghurasuwa Kumar, Khemdoi Pukhuri, Namtipathar, Dhudumia, Kumar Gaon, Dulia, Bailung, Moran Kari, Kochari Gaon, Dheporgaon, Karunasagar, Namtial, Sensuwa, Ghurasuwa, Lonpuria, Bharaluwa, Namdangia, Zerenga, Pavojan, Moutgaon, Chintamonigar, Borahibari, jaysagar, Jerenga Nagar, Banmukh, Rudrasagar, Betena, Chole Gaon, Borpathar, Borgaon, Ghitolia, Dhaipukhuri, Sumoni and Tengapani.

Agriculture Minister Atul Bora with Jorhat MP Kamakhya PD Tasha and Amguri MLA Pradip Hazarica visited the flood-affected areas under Amguri Circle on Sunday last, while MLA of Sivasagar, Pronob Gogoi, and Deputy Commissioner of Sivasagar, Narayan Konwar, met the flood-affected people in five relief camps at Desungmukh, Kachorigaon Majbari, Bamubari, Krishipam PL School, Rudrasagar and Charing MV school and took stock of the situation.

They instructed the district officials to speed up the relief works and take all precautions to strengthen the vulnerable dams and embankments in the district.

However, there is an acute shortage of cattle fodder and drinking water in most of the flood-affected areas. District Health and Family Welfare Department and Veterinary Department have sent five teams of medical and veterinary officials to organise camps in the flood-affected areas.

Several students and youth bodies, including Sivasagar unit of AASU, AMSU and Hindu Yuva Moncha, have been distributing relief materials to the flood-affected people. A delegation of Sivasagar unit of AASU led by Samiran Ashim Dutta, Samirn Phukan, Mintu Shahu, Arup Rajkhowa and Dipankar Saikia submitted a memeorandum to the deputy commissioner urging the administration to supply drinking water, cattle fodder and medicines to the flood-affected areas on priority basis.