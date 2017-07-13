

Taking stock of the prevailing flood and its resultant damage in Kaziranga National Park, Sonowal took a boat ride to oversee the extent of flood induced damage in Bagori Range, and said that the coordination committee involving functionaries of five districts namely Nagaon, Golaghat, Karbi Anglong, Sonitpur and Biswanath would report to the forest minister on a day-to-day basis on the flood situation and protection measures being applied for the animals.

Undertaking extensive visit within 20-km radius of the Kaziranga National Park in Bagori Range, Sonowal assessed the impact of the current wave of flood on the National Park and its flora and fauna. He asked the DCs and the SPs of Nagaon, Golaghat and Karbi Anglong to take stringent action against possible attempt of poaching. He also asked Environment and Forest Department to provide fodder and medical attention to the animals taking shelter on the highlands.

Holding a meeting at the Bagori IB this afternoon, Sonowal also asked the civil and police administration to be innovative and find ways and means to provide protection to the animals in Kaziranga and asked the forest guards to be on high alert to thwart any evil design of poachers.

Sonowal also said that besides existing forces, 90 more forest guards have been deployed for the protection of strayed animals. He also asked the Veterinary and Forest Department to fortify the highlands and plant saplings on them. In the meeting Sonowal also directed Health and PHE Departments of the concerned districts to spray DDT at the flood-affected areas and provide halogen tablets to the flood affected people.

He also asked the APDCL to check electric wires and transformers and prevent any electricity related accidents. He directed the DCs to reach out to the affected people on a daily basis. He also informed that steps have already been taken to repair minor breaches on the embankments and said that adequate steps have already been taken to allot land to those people affected by flood erosion.

Chief Minister Sonowal, while visiting the flood-affected areas of Kaziranga on boat, also interacted with the forest guards on duty.

Earlier, Sonowal visited two relief camps at Hatikhuli at Kohora in Kaziranga National Park and interacted with camp inmates. Environment and Forest Minister Pramila Rani Brahma, Water Resources Minister Kesab Mahanta, Agriculture Minister Atul Bora accompanied Sonowal during his visit.