Pulin Das memorial lecture on July 16



GUWAHATI, July 12 - On the occasion of the third death anniversary of pioneer sports journalist of the State Pulin Das, the Assam Sports Journalists Association will hold the memorial lecture on July 16 at the Landmark Hotels here at 3pm. Noted sports organiser of Northeast, owner of the Shillong Lajong FC and chairman of the AIFF’s Development Committee, Larsing Ming Sawyan will speak on ‘Future of Indian Football’ in the function which has been sponsored by the ONGC, stated ASJA secretary Bidyut Kalita in a release.