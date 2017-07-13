The championship will be organised by the Assam Table Tennis Association in collaboration with the Don Bosco Alumni and under the guidance of the Guwahati Sports Association.

The organisers are expecting around 400 players from places like Guwahati, Nagaon, Sivasagar, Jorhat, Golaghat, Mangaldai, Dibrugarh, Nazira, North Lakhimpur, Duliajan, along with institutions like OIL and NF Railway.

The ATTA secretary Tridib Duvarah stated in a release that Subrajit Sinha and Nayanjyoti Sarma have been appointed as observers for the meet while Rajdeep Bhuyan will be the competition manager. Biman Bhagawati will act as chief referee in the championship and he will be assisted by Govind Upadhaya and Chandan Goswami.

Altogether 10 events, in both male and female, from cadet to senior, will be conducted during the four-day meet.