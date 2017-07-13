City challenge cricket tournament

Sports Reporter

GUWAHATI, July 12 - In two matches of the City Cricket Coaching Centre organised City Challenge Inter Group Cricket Tournament at the Dispur Parade Ground today, Yellow teams defeated Blue teams. In the first match, Junior Yellow beat Junior Blue by 12 runs. In reply to Junior Yellow’s 84 for three, Junior Blue were all out for 72. The second match was also a close one where Senior Yellow edged past Senior Blue by four runs. Batting first, Yellow team scored 121 and in reply Blue team was all out for 117.