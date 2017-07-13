Along with the trophy and certificate, Bijoy walked away with a cash award of Rs 6,000. Raj Kumar Chowhan, Bikram Das and Pranab Baidya from Lumding got 2nd, 3rd and fourth position respectively.

The run was organised by the Lumding Sports Association in collaboration with Municipal Board, Swachh Bharat Mission on the occasion of the birth anniversary of Dr Shyamaprasad Mukherjee.

Altogether 43 runners from Guwahati, Jorhat, Golaghat, Sivasagar, Darang, Maibang, Kaki, Naharkatia, Morigaon, Nazira, Kamrup Rural and Lumding took part in the run.