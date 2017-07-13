

Lakhya Konwar (L), member secretary, SLAC for Students and Youth Welfare and Sanjib Gohain Boruah, secretary, Sports and Youth Welfare putting on boxing gloves during the opening ceremony of the 1st Junior Men’s National Boxing Championship in Guwahati, on Wednesday. – AT Photo Lakhya Konwar (L), member secretary, SLAC for Students and Youth Welfare and Sanjib Gohain Boruah, secretary, Sports and Youth Welfare putting on boxing gloves during the opening ceremony of the 1st Junior Men’s National Boxing Championship in Guwahati, on Wednesday. – AT Photo

Altogether 315 boxers from 35 States will feature in the meet which has been organised by the Assam Amateur Boxing Association (AABA).

Member secretary, State Level Advisory Committee (SLAC) for Students and Youth Welfare Lakhya Konwar inaugurated the championship while Queen Ojha, vice chairman of the Sports Authority of Assam lighted the ceremonial lamp. Sanjib Gohain Baruah, Secretary Sports, Pabitra Ram Khound, Director of Sports, Ritubaran Sarma, vice chairman of AMTRON, Ray Silvas of USA, vice chairman of AIBA among others were present in the opening ceremony.

The AABA today presented Rs 25,000 to international woman boxer Jamuna Boro.

Today’s resulys: (Pin, 44-46kg) Ankit got W/O vs Kislay Kumar, Selay Soy bt Ramdinthara, Shubham bt Vishal Malik, Maniya Techi bt Yuvraj Sharma. (Lt Fly, 46-48kg) Md Kashis Alam bt Samarfateh Singh, Tejendar Soni bt Th Nongdamba, Abhijit Kalyana bt Virendera Singh, Sanket Goud bt Sant Kumar. (Fly, 48-50kg) Srinu bt Somir Rai, Swapnil Shinde bt Robert, Abhishek Kumar bt Yuvraj Singh. (Lt Bantam, 50-52kg) Bhavesh Kattimani got W/O vs Jitender Choudhary, Aguk Juja bt Vishal Negi. (Bantam 52-54kg) Raghuram bt Richard Peter, Aman bt Chotu Kumar. (Feather, 54-57kg) Alhan Juha bt Musarar Rahiman. (Feather, 54-57kg) Ashish M bt Raja Nayak, Akash Gorkha bt Arenlong Ao, AK Naoton bt Rakesh. (Light, 57-60kg) Deshratan Vohra bt Lignesh Malaika, Nongdhankhomba bt N Bounao.