“Biometric cards have already been installed in the State Secretariat and the Government will start introducing the system in a phased manner,” Chief Minister N Biren Singh said recently.

“We need to have a systematic process and should maintain discipline that will help to a large extent in normal functioning of office”, he said.

Saying the future of Manipur lies in agriculture and tourism sectors, he said that the new Government is committed to bringing in modern technology, especially in the agriculture sector. “As agriculture is the lifeline for the people, we have accorded top priority to this sector in order to boost rice production,” Singh said and appealed to the farmers to adopt modern technology.

State Agriculture Minister V Hangkhalian stated , “The agricultural area of the State stands at 2.34 lakh hectares, of which 1.94 lakh hectares have been utilised so far for rice cultivation. To meet the rising demand for foodgrains, we have to double our rice production”, he said.