AIZAWL, July 12 - Customs officials posted at Zokhawthar hamlet along the Mizoram-Myanmar border seized 20 gold bars worth Rs 598 lakh from a person in Melbuk village, an official statement today said.
The gold was smuggled from Myanmar and the person was arrested yesterday night for possessing the smuggled gold, the official statement said.
Meanwhile, the State Police seized 420 grams of heroin worth Rs 15 lakh from the local market in Khanhawn village along the Myanmar border Champhai district yesterday night, police said.
A 29-year-old person was arrested for possessing drugs, a police officer said. – PTI